Diversity Matters Day brings together Military Department employees to learn and reflect – The Suburban Times

Camp Murray National Guardsmen and civilian employees celebrate and learn about one another’s differences and help the organization grow stronger on its Abby West Diversity Matters Day.

Camp Murray National Guardsmen and civilian employees celebrate and learn about one another’s differences and help the organization grow stronger on its Abby West Diversity Matters Day. t.co/4l9lKXFx3Y — Joint Base Lewis-McChord (@JBLM_PAO) August 31, 2022