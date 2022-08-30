We Are So Grateful – The Suburban Times

Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County announcement.

Thanks to you, we met our match!

Our third annual Day of Giving was a big success! Because of generous animal lovers in our community, we raised a record breaking $65,691, making a huge difference for more than 8,000 pets that will come through our doors this year.

We truly appreciate and value your support. You are changing lives for so many animals in need, giving them the chance to live the life they always deserved, with people who love and care for them.

Alongside your incredible kindness, the animals also have a friend in our matching partners, Petco Love and the Larson Automotive Group. Thanks to our lifesaving partners, we will continue Making Happy Happen for pets in need.