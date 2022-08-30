 We Are So Grateful – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

We Are So Grateful

· Leave a Comment ·

Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County announcement.

Thanks to you, we met our match!

Our third annual Day of Giving was a big success! Because of generous animal lovers in our community, we raised a record breaking $65,691, making a huge difference for more than 8,000 pets that will come through our doors this year.

We truly appreciate and value your support. You are changing lives for so many animals in need, giving them the chance to live the life they always deserved, with people who love and care for them.

Alongside your incredible kindness, the animals also have a friend in our matching partners, Petco Love and the Larson Automotive Group. Thanks to our lifesaving partners, we will continue Making Happy Happen for pets in need.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.