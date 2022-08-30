National Drive Electric Steilacoom returns Sept. 10 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dick Muri, Steilacoom.

The 9th annual National Drive Electric Steilacoom festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 (11 AM-3 PM). Volunteer booths and vehicle displays need to be in place by 10:30 AM.

The event will take place in downtown Steilacoom, 1717 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, WA 98388. Sort of a “Farmers Market” for all things electric.

If you could register online so we can plan better: driveelectricweek.org/event?eventid=3319

We have about 30 different models of electric vehicles signed up to attend and display. Pierce Transit bus, many display booths, a Rivian R1T truck, a Ford Lightning truck, lots of Teslas, Nissan Leafs, many new PlugIn Hybrid Electric Vehicle models, electric bikes, etc.

On a personal note, we just installed 25 solar panels from Nationwide Solar. We look forward to this new adventure as we anticipate to produce 9,000 KWH per year. This is almost four times more than we use driving our Nissan Leaf 10,000 miles each year (2,500 KWH). So, those who worry about the grid having enough power for all these electric vehicles, this is one solution.