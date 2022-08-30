DuPont BBQ Cookoff a Huge Success – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tom Riggs, American Legion Post 53, DuPont, WA.

Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 American Legion Family hosted its annual BBQ Competition in Clocktower Park, DuPont, WA on Saturday and Sunday 20 & 21 August 2022. Thirty Pit Masters served outstanding BBQ and Fair type foods, while the beer garden, vendors, live bands, and supervised activities for the kids kept the crowds hoping both days.

The event was hosted by the American Legion Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 and was made possible by our great sponsors. Many, many thanks to Northwest Landing ROA, Best Western – Liberty Inn, Tin Hut BBQ, Fairway Mortgage DuPont, and Grand Canyon University. We could not have done it without you! This year was bigger and better than ever, and we are already planning for next year. Mark your calendars for the 3rd weekend in August. Check out our website for more pictures and information in the coming weeks. Home | Dupont, WA | Hudson’s Bay Heritage Days BBQ Competition. And be sure to like us on Facebook to keep up with planning throughout the year Hudson Bay Heritage Days BBQ – Home | Facebook

This BBQ Cookoff is our American Legion Post’s largest fundraiser. All money raised go to support our Youth Programs. Annually we sponsor Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, JROTC awards, Boys and Girls State Citizenship and Leadership Scholarships, School Awards to graduating boys and girls in 5th, 8th and 12th grades, and local youth baseball teams.