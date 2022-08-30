 5 Chicks in Custody – The Suburban Times

5 Chicks in Custody

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department story.

At 5:09 pm, on Sunday August 28th, our deputies responded to a security check at a home in Puyallup for possible squatters. The house was vacant and deputies contacted several people inside. Deputies gave them time to grab their things and leave, but what they didn’t take were the five chickens deputies saw roaming around on the property.

Deputies assisted our Animal Control Officers with wrangling the feathered trespassers. One of our deputies definitely found a new skill he is great at. We have a photo of him diving to grab one chicken and a video of him catching a second one (see FB, Twitter or IG for video), no net required!

