Ride along… with Deputy Carpenter – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department story.

On “Ride Along,” we take a look inside a “typical” day as a sheriff’s deputy. We rode along with several deputies over the past few weeks and we recorded it all — from traffic stops to in-progress violent crimes. The goal is to show a realistic view of how our deputies handle a wide variety of calls, resolve conflicts and serve the community.

Today, we’re going behind the scenes with a traffic deputy. We know what you’re thinking: “Oh great, the guy or gal who is just out here to make me late for work.”… Right?

Wrong! Deputy Ian Carpenter is one of the nicest people you will ever meet and his goal is to educate drivers and protect the county by enforcing our traffic laws and responding to collisions.

Ride along with Deputy Carpenter as he works traffic patrol on swing shift.