Pierce Transit Runner will now serve Spanaway, Parkland and Midland – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit press release.

On August 29, Pierce Transit launches Spanaway Runner, bringing on-demand transportation service to Spanaway, Parkland and Midland. Spanaway Runner provides a link to fixed route transit and a quick and car-free way to access work, appointments and resources. This service will be especially valuable to seniors and those with special needs who cannot easily access fixed route transit.

Spanaway, Parkland and Midland are challenging areas in which to provide traditional bus service, lacking sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, streetlights and accessible bus stop locations. Bus routes serve the periphery but there is no service where many residents live and walking distance to bus stops is often between 2 to 5 miles. The area is home to many residents who are elderly, have special needs and mobility issues, for whom such a walk is a challenge, so there is a need to provide transportation services that connect to the bus and can reduce traffic in the area. With on-demand service, Runner will be there when needed and, because it uses wheelchair-accessible vans, can pull into any location available to a personal vehicle.

The zone served by Spanaway Runner encompasses Spanaway, Parkland and Midland with transit connections at the South Hill Mall, Parkland, and 72nd Street Transit Centers as well as Hwy 512, Roy and South Hill Park & Rides. When the new Spanaway Transit Center opens in 2023, Runner will connect there as well. The zone is shown in dark green on the map included at the end of this news release for reference. You will also find instructions for using the service at PierceTransit.org/Runner. The Runner is active seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pierce Transit Runner vehicles are wheelchair accessible and equipped with a ramp so mobility devices can come on board. Each vehicle is equipped to accommodate one mobility device and bikes are welcome on board as space allows. The Runner uses the “Goin” app to book trips. After a rider downloads the app, opens it and selects Pierce Transit Runner, they will choose their pick-up and destination locations within the zone. Anyone who does not have a smart phone may call 253.270.1340 to schedule a trip.

Regular Pierce Transit fares apply on board Spanaway Runner. Riders may show the Runner driver their valid ORCA card or paper All Day Pass, or pay using Pierce Transit’s mobile app, Passage Transit Ticketing, to purchase One Ride Tickets, All Day Passes or a 30-Day Pass. No cash is accepted on Runner.

Spanaway Runner joins Ruston Runner, Tideflats Runner and JBLM Runner to provide Pierce County residents with on-demand connections to fixed route service and to their communities. Information on all Runner services can be found at PierceTransit.org/Runner.