Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.
Wondering about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccine in Pierce County? This week, we updated that information on our vaccine dashboard. Compared to those who completed their initial vaccine series, unvaccinated people in Pierce County were:
- 6 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19.
- 7 times more likely to die from COVID-19.
We used cases from Jan. 1, 2022-June 30, 2022 to analyze six months of the Omicron wave.
COVID-19 vaccines provide strong protection against hospitalization and death. Find your dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.
As of Aug. 20, 68.2% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 25.8% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,669,200 doses to Pierce County residents and 624,500 completed their primary series, and 235,800 residents are up to date.
In the last 2 weeks:
- We administered 6,530 doses.
- We administered 1,300 first doses.
- An average of 500 residents received a dose each day.
Vaccination percentages (up to date) by age group:
- 0-4: 4.6%
- 5-11: 8.1%
- 12-17: 21%
- 18-19: 28.6%
- 20-34: 26.1%
- 35-49: 37%
- 50-64: 17.2%
- 65-79: 35.2%
- 80 and older: 40%
Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, vaccination and other metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
