 Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations

· Leave a Comment ·

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Wondering about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccine in Pierce County? This week, we updated that information on our vaccine dashboard. Compared to those who completed their initial vaccine series, unvaccinated people in Pierce County were:

  • 6 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19.
  • 7 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

We used cases from Jan. 1, 2022-June 30, 2022 to analyze six months of the Omicron wave.

COVID-19 vaccines provide strong protection against hospitalization and death. Find your dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.  

As of Aug. 20, 68.2% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 25.8% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,669,200 doses to Pierce County residents and 624,500 completed their primary series, and 235,800 residents are up to date.

In the last 2 weeks:

  • We administered 6,530 doses.
  • We administered 1,300 first doses.
  • An average of 500 residents received a dose each day.

 Vaccination percentages (up to date) by age group:

  • 0-4: 4.6%
  • 5-11: 8.1%
  • 12-17: 21%
  • 18-19: 28.6%
  • 20-34: 26.1%
  • 35-49: 37%
  • 50-64: 17.2%
  • 65-79: 35.2%
  • 80 and older: 40%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on:

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.