Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Wondering about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccine in Pierce County? This week, we updated that information on our vaccine dashboard. Compared to those who completed their initial vaccine series, unvaccinated people in Pierce County were:

6 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19.

7 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

We used cases from Jan. 1, 2022-June 30, 2022 to analyze six months of the Omicron wave.

COVID-19 vaccines provide strong protection against hospitalization and death. Find your dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

As of Aug. 20, 68.2% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 25.8% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,669,200 doses to Pierce County residents and 624,500 completed their primary series, and 235,800 residents are up to date.

In the last 2 weeks:

We administered 6,530 doses.

We administered 1,300 first doses.

An average of 500 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (up to date) by age group:

0-4: 4.6%

5-11: 8.1%

12-17: 21%

18-19: 28.6%

20-34: 26.1%

35-49: 37%

50-64: 17.2%

65-79: 35.2%

80 and older: 40%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on: