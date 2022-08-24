CPTC Foundation Hosts 2nd Annual Scramble FORE Students Golf Tournament – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Kara Snyder, CPTC Foundation.

The Clover Park Technical College (CPTC) Foundation will host the 2nd Annual Scramble FORE Students golf tournament on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The best ball scramble will have an 8:00 a.m. shotgun start and includes 18 holes, one cart per two players, range balls for practice, and lunch at the American Lake Veterans Golf Course in Lakewood.

The course was an intentional choice by the CPTC Foundation, as CPTC proudly serves both student-veterans and active duty military personnel in programs on the Lakewood and South Hill campuses. “Approximately 7% of our students were veterans in 2021 and 2022,” said Joe Lydic, president of the CPTC Foundation Board of Directors. “Working with the American Lake Veterans Golf Course gives us an opportunity to build connections for our student-veterans with the local veterans community.”

Lydic continued, “Their mission to offer rehabilitation, therapy, socialization, and support to those who have given so much for our country complements the CPTC goal to provide support, training, professional development and resources for students to achieve their full potential.”

Proceeds from the 2nd Annual Scramble FORE Students Golf Tournament make it possible for the CPTC Foundation to provide scholarships, emergency assistance, and vital support to CPTC and its students. “In addition to general scholarships open to any student, we have several earmarked just for veterans and families of veterans,” stated Janet Holm, Executive Director of the CPTC Foundation.

Golfers will experience the full Jack Nicklaus designed 18-hole course, including the newly renovated front nine holes. Lunch will include a delicious barbeque served by local favorite Carrs Restaurant & Catering.

For more information and to register, visit www.cptc.edu/golf.

Established in 1992, the Clover Park Technical College Foundation is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to the needs of CPTC students and programs. The Foundation provides three key funding resources to the CPTC community: scholarships, emergency assistance, and emerging needs/program support. For more information, visit www.cptc.edu/foundation.

Clover Park Technical College offers over 40 programs and more than 100 degree and certificate options organized into seven Schools: Aerospace and Aviation; Science, Technology, Engineering and Design; Automotive and Trades; Advanced Manufacturing; Nursing; Health and Human Development; and Business and Personal Services. The college also provides certification, online and distance learning, as well as continuing education courses. For more information, visit www.cptc.edu and find @CloverParkTech on our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn channels.