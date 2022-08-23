 Lakewood Farmers Market extended – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood Farmers Market extended

· Leave a Comment ·

City of Lakewood announcement.

We heard you Lakewood Farmers Market shoppers: You want more market days!

Due to the popularity of this year’s market –and because we’re just not quite ready to let go of summer – we’re extending the Lakewood Farmers Market two additional weeks.

Previously the market was scheduled to end Aug. 30. But market vendors and shoppers asked for more, so we are running the market two days in September: Sept. 13 and Sept. 20. The market will run 2 to 6:30 p.m. on these dates, but will keep its 2-7 p.m. schedule through August.

If you haven’t stopped by the market yet this season, make sure to get these days on your calendar! We have over 80 vendor booths selling everything from specialty sauces and fresh produce, to handcrafted items and potted plants.

The market is held Tuesdays in Fort Steilacoom Park near the playground and soccer fields at 8714 87th Avenue SW.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.