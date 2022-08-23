Lakewood Farmers Market extended – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

We heard you Lakewood Farmers Market shoppers: You want more market days!

Due to the popularity of this year’s market –and because we’re just not quite ready to let go of summer – we’re extending the Lakewood Farmers Market two additional weeks.

Previously the market was scheduled to end Aug. 30. But market vendors and shoppers asked for more, so we are running the market two days in September: Sept. 13 and Sept. 20. The market will run 2 to 6:30 p.m. on these dates, but will keep its 2-7 p.m. schedule through August.

If you haven’t stopped by the market yet this season, make sure to get these days on your calendar! We have over 80 vendor booths selling everything from specialty sauces and fresh produce, to handcrafted items and potted plants.

The market is held Tuesdays in Fort Steilacoom Park near the playground and soccer fields at 8714 87th Avenue SW.