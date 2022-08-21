PCSD welcomes back Sgt. Rich Scaniffe – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

We couldn’t be more excited to announce that Sergeant Rich Scaniffe officially returned to duty last week.

Sgt. Scaniffe suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound in the line of duty on March 15, 2022 while serving an arrest warrant for a violent fugitive. Fellow SWAT Team member Deputy Dom Calata was mortally wounded during the incident.

Sgt. Scaniffe was expected to be in the hospital for up to a week, but thanks to the amazing work by the medical staff, doctors, and nurses, he went home after just three days in the hospital. His fellow SWAT Team members escorted him home, where he began the difficult journey of recovery.

Department members lined the road with their emergency lights on to surprise Sgt. Scaniffe and greet him as he arrived at work. Please join us in welcoming back Sgt. Scaniffe.