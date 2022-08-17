Beyond Vintage Fund Raiser – St. Vinnies – The Suburban Times

This wonderful French Empire Blue love seat is the perfect addition to any home.

COVID kinda ruined celebrations noted as annual events, but the good news is that St. Vinnie’s Beyond Vintage Fund Raiser will be held on September 16th.

I love St. Vinnies. Peg and I stop in almost every time we are in the neighborhood. Although most people already have needs in mind when they shop there, we go there to be surprised and are rarely disappointed. From excellent art/photograph frames, to old paperbacks and hardbound books there are truly treasures to be found each time someone visits. My favorite item I purchased was a metal Jaguar model car. The doors open, the hood and trunk open up as well. Both the model and the actual car are beautiful. I paid roughly 20% of the value. One of these days (when I’m longer a child at heart) I will donate the car back to St. Vinnies or another local charity.

My favorite item I didn’t purchase at St. Vinnies was a bicycle just like the one I dreamed of when I was twelve years old in 1956. It was the only gift I told my parents I wanted. I was wandering around the St. Vinnies as usual and nearly dropped my jaw when I saw “a sleek, three-speed, skinny-tired bike made in Austria. It was black with white and gold striping.” It wasn’t perfect, but it wouldn’t have taken much effort or money to spruce it up a little bit. I knew if I bought the bike, I would never really ride it. I left it for an eleven year old boy or girl to ride and enjoy . . . but I think about it every now and then. Donations of bikes like that beauty or other items keep St. Vinnies alive and connecting with people all around Pierce County.

Join St. Vinnies with many supporters from the Pierce County area at the Starr Center for a dinner and auction featuring antiques, vintage, and unique treasures. Dedicated friends and neighbors gather to aid and assist St. Vinnie’s Homeless Prevention & Basic Needs Program. This wonderful empire blue love seat is the perfect addition to any home where you might want to fall in love . . . or comfortably asleep. The choice is up to you.

Someone will love this hand built World War I relic.

If you enjoy thinking outside our own solar system, these Star Wars figures will capture the imaginations of both children and those of us still young at heart . . . with lots of creative inspiration for those who dream of other worlds and the space between.

Perhaps if the future isn’t of interest, then you might love this hand built relic from the past and World War I. The two foot wide wingspan biplane will lift your spirits and those of almost any age. It’s difficult for people to understand the giant steps taken just a little over a hundred years ago that resulted in, not only flight, but exploration of our solar system.

If you enjoy objects of a more down-to-Earth decoration you might enjoy this autographed baseball from a Seattle Mariners MLB game. If you see an autograph from Ty Cobb, it would be a miracle, but Rick Allen, author of “Inside Pitch: Insiders Reveal How the Ill-Fated Seattle Pilots Got Played into Bankruptcy in One Year.” Rick says, “Well, to start with there’s the signature of Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez, so that alone makes it worth around $100. Add to that the signature of former M’s manager Lou Piniella, and that makes it worth about $200 (I’m assuming these are real signatures and not a printed ball). I can’t decipher the signature right in the middle, but Lou and Edgar were together for the M’s very best years, so there may be some other great signers on there. Look for Randy Johnson, another Hall of Fame guy. Also,

Ken Griffey, Jr. and Ichiro, two more Hall of Fame guys played with both Lou and Edgar. Value will really depend on who has signed the ball. If it’s the right guys, it could be worth up to $500. Rick is donating a copy of his book “Inside Pitch” as well.

Here is a message directly from St. Vinnies – “St. Vinnies is here to help. If you need emergency assistance to help pay for basic needs, such as rent, utilities, gas, food, clothing or links to other resources, we want to help. We continue to provide assistance through St. Vinnie’s Homeless Prevention & Basic Needs Program to those living in Pierce County facing immediate financial crisis or basic needs on a case-by-case basis. We also refer rental and utility assistance requests to Pierce County.”

The Beyond Vintage Fund Raiser Details:

Friday, September 16, 2022

STAR Center – 3873 S. 66th St.

Vintage Cocktail Attire Suggested

Doors open at 5:30pm

Seating is limited – Register Today!

$75 per Person

$750 Table of Ten

Reserve your seat here – svdptacoma.ejoinme.org/Register2022

Matching lamps seemed like little elf houses with mushroom rooves.

Many well chosen items, which have been donated to St, Vinnies will be waiting to be bid on. Here is another of the unusual and interesting items waiting to go home with you: Matching Lamps. Hand made with matching designs and objects d’art with matching shades. They seem as if they were little elf houses with mushroom rooves.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, please contact Tracy Peacock for more information at 253-426-1700 or tpeacock@svdptacoma.org.