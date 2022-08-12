Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.
We now have Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available at our South Hill Mall and Lakewood Towne Center clinics, and we’ll soon have it available at more locations.
- Novavax vaccine uses the same time-tested protein-based technology as other widely used vaccines, like HPV and Hepatitis B. Learn more about Novavax vaccine.
- Novavax is available for anyone 18 and older. We also have first, second and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available for everyone 6 months and older.
Find yours today at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.
As of Aug. 6, 68.1% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 25.6% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,661,300 doses to Pierce County residents and 623,300 completed their primary series, and 234,200 residents are up to date.
In the last 2 weeks:
- We administered 7,750 doses.
- We administered 1,300 first doses.
- An average of 500 residents received a dose each day.
Vaccination percentages (up to date) by age group:
- 0-4: 4.0%
- 5-11: 8.2%
- 12-17: 20.8%
- 18-19: 28.3%
- 20-34: 26.1%
- 35-49: 36.9%
- 50-64: 16.9%
- 65-79: 34.8%
- 80 and older: 39.7%
Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.
