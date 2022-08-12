 Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations

· Leave a Comment ·

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

We now have Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available at our South Hill Mall and Lakewood Towne Center clinics, and we’ll soon have it available at more locations.

  • Novavax vaccine uses the same time-tested protein-based technology as other widely used vaccines, like HPV and Hepatitis B. Learn more about Novavax vaccine.
  • Novavax is available for anyone 18 and older. We also have first, second and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available for everyone 6 months and older.

Find yours today at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

As of Aug. 6, 68.1% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 25.6% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,661,300 doses to Pierce County residents and 623,300 completed their primary series, and 234,200 residents are up to date.

In the last 2 weeks:

  • We administered 7,750 doses.
  • We administered 1,300 first doses.
  • An average of 500 residents received a dose each day.

 Vaccination percentages (up to date) by age group:

  • 0-4: 4.0%
  • 5-11: 8.2%
  • 12-17: 20.8%
  • 18-19: 28.3%
  • 20-34: 26.1%
  • 35-49: 36.9%
  • 50-64: 16.9%
  • 65-79: 34.8%
  • 80 and older: 39.7%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on:

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.