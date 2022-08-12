Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

We now have Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available at our South Hill Mall and Lakewood Towne Center clinics, and we’ll soon have it available at more locations.

Novavax vaccine uses the same time-tested protein-based technology as other widely used vaccines, like HPV and Hepatitis B. Learn more about Novavax vaccine.

Novavax is available for anyone 18 and older. We also have first, second and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available for everyone 6 months and older.

Find yours today at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

As of Aug. 6, 68.1% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 25.6% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,661,300 doses to Pierce County residents and 623,300 completed their primary series, and 234,200 residents are up to date.

In the last 2 weeks:

We administered 7,750 doses.

We administered 1,300 first doses.

An average of 500 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (up to date) by age group:

0-4: 4.0%

5-11: 8.2%

12-17: 20.8%

18-19: 28.3%

20-34: 26.1%

35-49: 36.9%

50-64: 16.9%

65-79: 34.8%

80 and older: 39.7%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on: