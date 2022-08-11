Washington State Patrol in-custody Death Investigation – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lt. Chris Lawler, Lakewood Police Department

On August 9, at 7:39 PM, a Washington State Trooper attempted to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue in the city of Tacoma. The driver of the truck nearly struck a pedestrian and then ran a red light at 45th Street. Based on those actions the Trooper believed the driver to be severely impaired and continued efforts to stop the vehicle as it continued south on Pacific Avenue.

The Trooper reported the vehicle was traveling 40 mph on sidewalks and was a danger to pedestrians. The driver of the red Ford truck reversed direction just south of 84th street and traveled north on Pacific Avenue. The truck turned east on 84th Street as the driver either jumped or was ejected from the truck. The truck went between a high voltage distribution pole and a light pole, striking the metal light pole before it crashed into a wall on the south side of the AM/PM gas station.

Several other Troopers assisted and reported the subject was waiving a gun, later updating it was a knife. The driver was non-compliant and less lethal methods were deployed. The driver was subdued and taken into custody with the assistance of Tacoma Police.

Medical aid responded to attend to the driver. While being treated, the driver attempted to kick Law Enforcement and Fire Fighters. Within minutes the driver stopped breathing and Fire Fighters began CPR. The driver was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead over 30 minutes after CPR had begun.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team was requested to conduct the investigation by the Washington State Patrol. PCFIT arrived and took control of the investigation.