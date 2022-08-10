Warn named to YMCA Advisory Council – The Suburban Times

Lakewood resident Eric Warn was selected last week to serve on the Lakewood YMCA Advisory Council. Warn is a longtime member of the YMCA and volunteers as an instructor for a senior strength class three times a week. “The Y is my second home and a fabulous crossroads for meeting friends and getting the exercise I need to stay healthy,” the 2019 Lakewood YMCA Member of the Year added.
