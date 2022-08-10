 Interfaith Alliance Leads a Weekend of Protest Against Gun Violence – The Suburban Times

Interfaith Alliance Leads a Weekend of Protest Against Gun Violence

Associated Ministries press release.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA – Faith communities across Pierce County will unite to protest, be a public witness against, and cultivate actions towards ending gun violence during the weekend of August 12-14.

A group of local congregation/community members and faith and spiritual leaders have been meeting to consider what faith and spiritual communities in Pierce County can do together to end gun violence. Their first action is a “weekend of protest against gun violence” observed on August 12, 13 and/or 14. Each community decides what this will look like for themselves – incorporating something into regular services or creating a special event. The idea is to “be together,” yet in each of their own spaces, unified in a stance against gun violence through raising awareness and inviting people into deeper engagement. The AM website (www.associatedministries.org) lists resources and ideas on how congregations can be involved.

WHAT: Expressions of Protest Against Gun Violence

WHEN: Friday-Sunday, August 12-14, 2022

WHERE: Within Congregations Across Pierce County

WHO: People of Faith in Pierce County

For more information, contact Sandy Windley at 253-426-1506 or sandyw@associatedministries.org.

