Letter: Cash Roots Initiative – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Jason Medley.

Grass root initiatives are a thing of the past. The average person is hard pressed in our society to make a change; the deck is stacked against them. All outlets to reach people are controlled by agenda driven leadership, even at the local level. So, how does one affect change?

Our leaders see what is happening in our communities. They see the homelessness issues, the crime, the violence, the drug abuse; but what have they done about these problems? They have done very little, if anything at all. This in turn creates frustration and hostility in the public who are paying their taxes to stop these problems. We continue to pay, the problems are not going away, In fact they are getting worse. How then do people get what they are paying for?

Citizens can write-in, call, email their Mayor and Councilmen. I actually have done just that. The Councilman I emailed had his assistant get back to me with a pacifying email. The Mayor never responded. I will say that I do respect the fact that the Councilman’s office did respond. The response was not respectable however. So what does a community do?

What would happen if 20 to 30 percent, or more of the property owners in Pierce County stopped paying their property taxes? I’m not talking forever here, I’m not that naive. What would happen when the next cycle of money came up 20 to 30 percent less? This is how you affect change! Our leadership would become extremely responsive without the ability to pay for operations. The one thing I do understand about government is that it is all predicated on money. Choking off that supply is the only true way to affect change. Think about it.

Am I crazy? Let me know. If you don’t want to do that in a public forum, the editor of this publication knows how to get ahold of me. I welcome all comments.