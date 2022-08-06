 August 5 JBLM-North Access Improvement Project Update – The Suburban Times

August 5 JBLM-North Access Improvement Project Update

City of Lakewood announcement.

Washington Blvd. was closed to through traffic between Edgewood and Vernon. The existing roadway was removed and the signal was taken down this week. In addition, crews have begun preparation to install the largest section of stormwater infrastructure for this project.

The concrete pavement for the Edgewood/North Gate Road roundabout will be installed next week.

Once crews have completed the storm drainage along this section, water main, street lighting conduit, and irrigation will be installed. Crews can then grade and install the curbs and sidewalks in preparation for pavement prior to opening the Washington and Edgewood intersection.

