Tying the knot – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement.

By the end of this summer, I will have attended 5 weddings. But the one I’m attending this weekend has a twist – I’m the officiant!

My niece and her fiancé asked me to officiate at their outdoor wedding on Saturday. It will be the fourth wedding I’ve conducted. I’ve also served at four funerals, but that’s another story (and not a movie!)

The first wedding I did was for my sister 30 years ago. She’s still married so I think I did a pretty good job! The other weddings were also for family members so I’m kind of a “niche” service provider.

Serving at a wedding is sort of like speaking at a graduation – which I’ve also done. You have a spotlight, but no one really comes to the event to hear you! Nevertheless, I work diligently to add to the celebration by customizing my remarks.

When you think about it, the choice of a life partner is the most significant decision of your life. Everything that follows – the kind of work you do, where you live, etc. – pales by comparison. That’s why I take my role so seriously.

For each wedding I incorporate what I’ve been asked to say. But I always add a bit extra. The bride and groom and those in attendance hear my perspective learned from nearly 39 years of marriage. And, you can imagine how many things I’ve learned during nearly four decades!

I’ll give you a preview for Saturday: commitment is key. The journey of life as a couple is rarely what you envisioned on the wedding day. The marriages that last are those with a shared commitment, values, and willingness to work through what comes your way. That’s where the support and encouragement of friends and family come in. I will be asking every person at Lael and Evan’s wedding to not just support them on their wedding day but for the rest of their lives.

Do you have any marriage advice to pass along to the happy couple? Let me know – I’d love to share it.

