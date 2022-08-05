Library Board to discuss Lakewood Library, policies and other issues – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees will discuss the Lakewood Pierce County Library, updates to policies, and other issues at its Board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 3:30 p.m.

Join the meeting in-person, by phone or online:

Library’s Administrative Center, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma.

www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/Default.htm

Lakewood Library. At a July 29, 2022, special meeting of the Board of Trustees, the Board authorized Library System administrators to negotiate a lease for temporary library space in Lakewood. When a lease is approved, the Library System will share information about the location and plans for the upcoming space, which the Library projects will begin serving the community in early 2023. In June, the Library System closed the aging Lakewood Library, because it was in critical condition. Architects’ building condition assessment estimated the current building at Wildaire Road SW requires $10 million-$15 million in repairs for improved safety and access. Appraisers estimated the value of the current building at $1.5 million. A community advisory committee, created by the Library System and the City of Lakewood, is reviewing options for how to provide quality library services in the long-term for Lakewood and Tillicum.

Policy updates. At the July Board of Trustees meeting, the Board reviewed proposed updates to the Public Comment at Board Meetings policy. The primary updates include aligning the policy with recent updates to Washington’s Open Public Meetings Act as well as adding a time limit for public comments. Also, at the July Board of Trustees meeting, trustees reviewed proposed updates to the Selection of Library Materials policy. The primary updates to the selection of materials policy include more details describing selection criteria, a new section clarifying an appeals process, and ensuring the policy supports the Library System’s commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion. At the August Board, meeting trustees will review further revisions to the policies and are expected to approve the updated policies. The Board will also review updates to the Provision of Public Art in Pierce County Library System Buildings policy to include removal or disposition of art that Board members have approved previously for display in libraries.

