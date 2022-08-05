Lakewood RFQ for Park Sign Design Development – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The City of Lakewood is requesting statements of qualifications from firms qualified and interested in providing professional design and engineering services to assist the City in the development of 11 new park monument signs located throughout the City. The City proposes to solicit bids for construction of these signs in winter of 2022 with installation of all 11 sites completed 2023- 2024. To view the Request for Qualifications click here. Proposals must be received no later than 12:00 p.m. on August 19, 2022.

Questions should be directed to Stacey Reding, Parks Capital Projects Coordinator at 253-983-7852 or sreding@cityoflakewood.us.