 Lakewood RFQ for Park Sign Design Development – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood RFQ for Park Sign Design Development

· Leave a Comment ·

City of Lakewood announcement.

The City of Lakewood is requesting statements of qualifications from firms qualified and interested in providing professional design and engineering services to assist the City in the development of 11 new park monument signs located throughout the City. The City proposes to solicit bids for construction of these signs in winter of 2022 with installation of all 11 sites completed 2023- 2024. To view the Request for Qualifications click here. Proposals must be received no later than 12:00 p.m. on August 19, 2022.

Questions should be directed to Stacey Reding, Parks Capital Projects Coordinator at 253-983-7852 or sreding@cityoflakewood.us.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.