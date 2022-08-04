Tacoma City Council Approves Speed Limit Reduction Ordinance – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma press release.

At its August 2 meeting, the Tacoma City Council passed Ordinance No. 28825, which lowers the default speed limit on residential streets from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour. This ordinance also lowers the speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour on arterial streets in four Neighborhood Business Districts, including 6th Avenue, Lincoln, McKinley Hill, and Old Town.

“I’m so proud to see the City take this important first step towards keeping people on our streets safe,” said Council Member Kristina Walker. “The link between speed and injury severity in crashes is consistent, direct, and especially critical for more vulnerable roadway users. With tonight’s action, coupled with other actions in our Vision Zero Action Plan, our goal of eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2035 is in sight.”

The new speed limits will go into effect in January 2023. The City will implement a comprehensive outreach campaign to inform the community about the new speed limits. There will be a grace period between the time when the law goes into effect and when enforcement begins.

In February 2020, the Tacoma City Council adopted Resolution No. 40559, committing to Vision Zero and the goal of eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2035. Speed reduction is one proven strategy to eliminate fatal and serious injury crashes as part of Vision Zero. Lowering speeds improves safety by reducing the frequency and severity of crashes, improves visibility, provides additional time for drivers to stop, and reduces the potential for fatal or serious injuries by lowering impact forces. Click here to view the Speed Limit Reduction Factsheet.

To find out more about speed limit reduction and Vision Zero, visit cityoftacoma.org/visionzero, or contact Senior Transportation Planner Carrie Wilhelme at (253) 591-5560 or email cwilhelme@cityoftacoma.org.