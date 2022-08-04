Fircrest Police Chief Cheesman Announces 2023 Retirement – The Suburban Times

City of Fircrest announcement.

Fircrest Police Chief John Cheesman has officially notified the City that he will retire in February 2023. When he leaves the Public Safety Building as Chief for the last time, he will have served in law enforcement for over 40 years – all with the Fircrest Police Department.

The City is grateful to Chief Cheesman for the extraordinary leadership he has provided to Fircrest and the surrounding community. We hope everyone will join the City in congratulating Chief Cheesman for his outstanding service to Fircrest and for his contributions to the law enforcement profession, especially as a passionate advocate for community policing.

Stay tuned for more information as the City develops plans in the coming months to celebrate his career and accomplishments.

By providing advance notice of his impending retirement, the Chief is giving the City the opportunity to implement a robust process to recruit and hire the next Chief of Police. More information about that process – and the community’s involvement – will be released as it is developed.