Enjoy a Virtual Tour of a Stunning U.P. Garden – The Suburban Times

If you were unable to participate in this year’s annual Garden Tour sponsored by the U.P. Historical Society—or even if you did and you want to revisit some of the tour’s highlights—be sure to check out this video tour of Ruthann Reim’s magnificent gardens bordering Puget Sound.

These oases feature a Japanese maple that is more than 100 years old as well as a towering California redwood that started as a seedling 20 years ago. There are dogwoods, rhodies and peonies, as well as a terraced vegetable and fruit garden that features chardonnay grapevines. And tucked amid a flowing stream, ponds and fairy garden, the Happy Frog room provides a colorful tribute to the gardens’ most welcome inhabitants. In addition to close up views of some of the foliage and fun features, the video offers stunning aerial images that reveal the breadth and scope of the gardens.

Proceeds from the 2022 Garden Tour support the efforts of the U.P. Historical Society. Major sponsors of this year’s Garden Tour include Gray Lumber, Columbia Bank, Seattle Seahawks, Michael Morrison Sotheby’s International Realty, U.P. Refuse and Recycling, Karen Bellamy, and Frank and Cindy Bonaro. Other sponsors include Suburban Optical, Atkins Chiropractic, The 35 House Vacation Rental, and New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home and Crematory.