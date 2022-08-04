CP School District Board Review July 2022 – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Prior to its regular meeting on July 11, the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors held a public hearing on the proposed 2022-23 school year budget.

Greg Hart, executive director for finance and business services, shared information on 2022-23 enrollment projections, beginning fund balance for the general fund, budgeted expenditures and revenues, and materials, supplies and operating costs.

Hart’s presentation also included budget information for the associated student body, debt service, capital projects and transportation vehicle funds.

For questions about the budget, please call Hart at 253-583-5010.

During its July 11 board meeting, the CPSD Board of Directors heard a report from Superintendent Ron Banner.

Superintendent’s Report

In his report, Banner introduced the new assistant superintendent for secondary schools, Dr. Gloria Henderson, and discussed student achievement and community engagement.

Student Achievement

Summer school and summer enrichment programs are active at several school sites for students.

Community Engagement

In July, Banner attended a fundraiser at the Principal of Peace Lutheran Church in Lakewood. Pastor Paul is a strong community partner who supports students, families and staff as well as the Loaves and Fishes program, which provides food to students and the greater Lakewood community during the holiday season.

As part of the Individual Action Agenda, the Board of Directors:

Authorized participation in Washington state school district credit enhancement program.

Authorized issue, sale and delivery of refunding 2012 bonds. Authorized superintendent and executive director for finance and business services to provide approval for bond refunding process and accept underwriter’s offer to purchase refunding bonds.

Adopted 2022-23 school year budget.

The next regular meeting of the school board will be Monday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m.