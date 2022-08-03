The New JBLM Commissary Delivery Program is a No-Brainer – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Kevin Ballard.

A grocery delivery test program began on June 1, 2020. This article describes the program and the added jobs available for military spouses hired specifically for this grocery delivery program.

I enthusiastically endorse this new program as it competes with a grocery delivery service I previously used. The cost comparison is exponential less between the commissary service and the civilian retail program. Those entitled to access and shop the JBLM base commissaries can save nearly half of what they would pay for the commercial delivery equivalent.

Those that routinely shop the commissary understand the normal cost savings; however, when you add a very modest fee for delivery and an optional tip amount for this new trial service, one gains a savings of time and fuel expense.

I understand not everyone reading this can appreciate the benefit of commissary shopping, but the reader may know someone with this entitlement who could benefit from home delivery during this difficult economic time.

Anecdotally, the delivery person told me that despite it being so close to “payday” they have surprisingly few orders and need for the word to get out about their new service.