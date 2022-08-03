The Carer – Legendary Actor Sir Michael Gifford – Review – The Suburban Times

Aspiring young actor and both helper and foil to the main character Sir Michael Gifford.

I knew the name Brian Cox and could have pointed him out in any line-up, but I could not have told you any particular TV show or feature film he had been in. I had been trying to watch any number of movies from Prime that kept failing and wasting my time with virtually any film I chose. I tried the local PBS channel and within minutes found The Carer. I was hooked immediately and transformed into a Brian Cox fan. Nearly every adult within the film seemed familiar. I knew nothing of Coco König, who did a very nice job as an aspiring actor and both helper and foil of the main character Sir Michael Gifford.

Storyline:

When the question is to be or not to be, there is only one answer. – Dorottya is a young Hungarian actress with a burning desire: to make it on the English stage. Legendary actor Sir Michael Gifford suffers from an incurable disease, and has one desire: be left alone. When Dorottya becomes his carer they both hope their wish will be fulfilled.

Anna Chancellor is perhaps best known for her unforgettable role as Henrietta (Duckface) in the hit British film “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”

Official Trailer – imdb.com/video/vi3754669081

A familiar face on television and film, Anna Chancellor is perhaps best known for her unforgettable role as Henrietta (Duckface) in the hit British film “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” Her TV credits include Lix Storm in the Emmy award-winning miniseries “The Hour;” “Fleming: The Man Who Would Be Bond” alongside Dominic Cooper, and in the UK comedy “Pramface.” She has also appeared in popular television series such as “Downton Abbey,” “Pride and Prejudice,” and “Mapp & Lucia.” She starred in three Agatha Christie adaptations: “Agatha Christie’s Poirot: The Chocolate Box” (1993), “Agatha Christie’s Marple: Murder is Easy” (2008) and “Ordeal by Innocence” (2018). In The Carer Anna plays Milly, the old friend and lover of Sir Michael.

Interview with actress Anna Chancellor – imdb.com/video/vi2286139161

Emilia Rose Elizabeth Fox plays Sir Michael’s daughter who is a little over-protective.

Coco König was born in 1996 in Vienna, Austria. She is an actress, known for Assassin’s Creed (2016), The Carer (2016) and To the Boats (2019).

Emilia Rose Elizabeth Fox is an English actress and presenter whose film debut was in Roman Polanski’s film The Pianist. Her other films include the Italian-French-British romance-drama film The Soul Keeper (2002), for which she won the Flaiano Film Award for Best Actress; the drama film The Republic of Love (2003); the comedy-drama film Things to Do Before You’re 30 (2005); the black comedy Keeping Mum (2005); the romantic comedy-drama film Cashback (2006); the drama Flashbacks of a Fool (2008); the drama Ways to live Forever (2010); the drama-thriller A Thousand Kisses Deep (2011); and the fantasy-horror drama film Dorian Gray (2009). She plays Sir Michael’s daughter who is over-protective.

Karl Johnson was born on March 1, 1948 in Wales. He is an actor, known for Hot Fuzz (2007), Lark Rise to Candleford (2008) and The Death of Stalin (2017). Karl plays chauffeur to Sir Michael as well has sometimes gardener.

Karl plays chauffeur to Sir Michael as well has sometimes gardener.

Brian Cox is an Emmy Award-winning Scottish actor. He was born on June 1, 1946 in Dundee, Scotland, to Mary Ann Guillerline Cox, maiden surname McCann, a spinner, and Charles McArdle Campbell Cox, a shopkeeper and butcher. His father was of Irish ancestry and his mother was of Irish and Scottish descent. Cox first came to attention in the early 1970s with performances in numerous television films. His first big break was as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in Manhunter (1986). The film was not overly successful at the box office, although Cox’s career prospects and popularity continued to develop. Through the 1990s, he appeared in nearly 20 films and television series, as well as making numerous television guest appearances. More recently, Cox has had roles in some major films, including The Corruptor (1999), The Ring (2002) and X2: X-Men United (2003). He was awarded Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the 2003 Queen’s New Year’s Honours List for his services to drama.

Online Review:

“A delightful film about overcoming some obstacles of youth and aging

irene122438-804-56318428 August 2016

I liked this film because it was entertaining, and I learned something. Many tales are told on screen with similar themes, but this one took me to a place I didn’t expect. I am not the savvy movie goer that typically writes reviews on IMDb. I am a patron of the arts, and if a story sticks with me, then I have high praise for the film. My criteria for rating the film so high is this: Is it worth the price of admission? Is it memorable? Does the look, continuity, and score of the film add or detract from my enjoyment? Is it inspiring? Did I see something new? This film did not disappoint on any level. It gave me a glimpse into another culture and enabled my mind to see things from an actor’s point of view.”

Brian Cox plays a sick and aging film/stage actor: Sir Michael Gifford. His new keeper gives him new life. Not healed, of course, but less inclined to do nothing and simply wait for death.

Brian Cox plays a sick and aging film and stage actor: Sir Michael Gifford.

A favorite scene that illustrates the film, was a visit to a pub with Sir Michael. Sir Michael says hello to George, the barkeep, orders a round and then is asked to leave a few minutes later because no one can smoke in pubs anymore. Sir Michael leaves and Dorottya pays George and adds a tip. George tells her is name is actually Peter. Outside Sir Michael asks for his change and Dorottya says she tipped the barkeep and gets a nod from Sir Michael. Other scenes were about being incontinent and falling down.

I watched the film and when Peg came to bed, I re-watched it with her. It was an absolute ball. It was hilarious seeing some of the senior problems that people develop and watching how Cox as Sir Michael Gifford suffered from them. It wasn’t funny because he suffered, but because of how he expressed his suffering.