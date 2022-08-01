2022 Larry Saunders Service Award Nominations Open – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Community Foundation Fund announcement.

Larry Saunders served our country and our city with distinction, retiring from the Army to organize Lakewood’s Police Department, and serve as our first chief. Returning from Iraq, where he re-joined the Army to establish a police college in Baghdad, Larry embraced Lakewood with tireless community service: our Boys & Girls Club, Rotary Clubs, neighborhood associations, and the Lakewood Community Foundation Fund (LCFF). Larry was a ray of light. We were stunned when he died one morning in January, 2016.

To honor Larry, the City of Lakewood in partnership with the LCFF created an award to recognize exemplary service to Lakewood. The LARRY SAUNDERS SERVICE AWARD, is given annually to a person or organization who merits special recognition and community appreciation. This 2022 announcement occasions the award’s sixth year.

Nominations are open August 1-September 23, 2022 for the 2022 Larry Saunders Service Award. Click here to download a nomination form. Submissions instructions are on the nomination form.