Senior Dogs at Local Shelter Fetch Grant – The Suburban Times

Old dogs have something to wag about this summer, as the Grey Muzzle Organization announces the recipients of its annual grants, and dogs at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County are among the winners.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County in Tacoma is one of 78 animal welfare groups chosen from 344 applicants to receive a grant to help local senior dogs. The winning groups received more than $705,000 in grants to help save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs in their communities.

“This grant will help us give senior dogs like 12-year-old Sumo the veterinary care he needs while in our care,” said Lindsey Heaney, communications manager at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “No one is more grateful or loving than an old dog, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve.”

Over the past 14 years, the national nonprofit Grey Muzzle Organization has provided more than $3.8 million in grants to support its vision of “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.”

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said. “Many senior dogs in Pierce County are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.”