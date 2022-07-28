Lakewood First Lions installs 2022-2023 officers – The Suburban Times

On July 26 the Lakewood First Lions Club installed its 2022-23 club officers. Left to right are Mike Brandstetter, treasurer, Dan Comsia, installation coordinator, Roger Martin, environmental committee chair, Dave O’Keeffe, past president, Pete Piotrowski, lion tamer, Ruth Anne Hickey, president, Sally Saunders, community director 1, De Anne Bennett, community director 2, and Eric Warn, marketing, public relations, website and membership manager. Not pictured are Robert Allen, club administrator, Megan Eakin, vice president, and Doreen Johnson, tail twister. Started in 1954, the Lakewood First Lions Club is the oldest service club in Lakewood.