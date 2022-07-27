 LeMay Refuse trucks to roll earlier this week to beat the heat – The Suburban Times

LeMay Refuse trucks to roll earlier this week to beat the heat

Submitted by LeMay Pierce County Refuse.

Due to the extreme temperatures forecasted this week and, in an effort, to have our drivers off route during the hottest part of the day, starting on Tuesday July 26th thru Friday July 29th, drivers will begin their residential routes at 5:00 AM and commercial routes at 4:00 AM this week only. Please have your containers out for service no later than 5:00 AM on service day for residential and 4:00 AM for commercial.

Thank for your patience and understanding, as safety is our #1 priority.

