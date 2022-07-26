Downtown Tacoma’s Summer Concert Series Kicks Off in August  – The Suburban Times

Downtown Tacoma Partnership announcement.

Celebrate summer in the heart of Tacoma with free live music and more at Sound Bites Summer Concert Series presented by the Downtown Tacoma Partnership. Each Wednesday throughout the month of August, visitors can enjoy outdoor concerts with musical artists curated by ALMA, food from your favorite local restaurants and food trucks, market vendors, a 21+ beer garden, family-friendly dining area, and good company for all ages.

Sound Bites will kick off on Wednesday, August 3rd at 8th Street and Pacific Avenue near The Matador from 5pm – 8pm. The concert series will run weekly through August 31st. Each concert will feature one DJ opening up the event, with headlining bands taking the stage at 6:30pm. Enjoy performances by Confections with Sally Cannoli, K.La Jay, Tres Leches, Perry Porter, and Oranj Goodman.

Browse booths from local market vendors curated by Spaceworks Tacoma, the Black Night Market and Never Heard Vintage, grab a bite to eat from rotating local food trucks like Vego Eatz, Sam Choys Poke, and Seoul Bowl, along with to-go food orders from downtown’s surrounding restaurants. Sip on beer, wine, and cocktails in The Matador’s 21+ beer garden, or soak up the sun in family-friendly seating as you enjoy the event’s exciting live performances.

The Downtown Tacoma Partnership would not be able to make this event possible without our partners at the City of Tacoma, ALMA, NWStage, The Matador, Puget Sound Family Health, Courthouse Square, Shaub Properties, and Sound Credit Union.

Summer is better at Sound Bites! Round up your friends and bring the whole family out to enjoy our free summer concert series in the heart of Downtown Tacoma. For more information, head to www.soundbitestacoma.com