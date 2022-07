Submitted by Tacoma Art Museum.

Artists recently traced design details onto the mural. Photo credit: University of Washington Tacoma.

Public painting day has arrived for the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Tacoma. Community members are invited to add their handprints on Saturday, July 30.

Volunteers will guide participants in handprint painting from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., weather permitting. The event is free, and all ages and skill levels are welcome.

The BLM Mural Project Tacoma on the Tollefson Plaza steps recognizes the Black Lives Matter movement and the local Black community.