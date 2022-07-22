Have You Registered Your Neighborhood for National Night Out? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by M Agency.

Join us on August 2nd in celebrating your neighbors and building stronger communities!

This is our annual chance to come together as neighbors and friends to celebrate our relationships, our friends, and strengthen the bonds we share as neighbors with law enforcement, fire, and other community partners. Safe Streets’ goal this year to have at least 50 community gatherings all across Pierce County, please join us and other communities across the nation in celebration!

Register for free at SAFEST.ORG/NNO2022

*Registration includes a street permit to close your non-arterial neighborhood street within Tacoma City Limits, and listing in our event guide.