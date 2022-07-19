Steilacoom Cancels Summer Camp following drowning – The Suburban Times

Town of Steilacoom announcement.

On Friday, July 15, 2022, a group of participants in the Town of Steilacoom’s Summer Camp program went swimming on Anderson Island at the Old Swimming Hole.

One of the participants drowned while in the water. Emergency procedures were administered on site and the child was air-lifted to the hospital where he subsequently passed.

We are not naming the child at this time and ask that you respect the family’s privacy.

In light of this tragic accident, Summer Camp for the week of July 18, 2022 has been canceled.