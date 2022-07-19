Letter: Lakewood modernization reshaping the neighborhoods – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Laban Gitau.

At a speed faster than in surrounding towns, beautiful Lakewood, Washington is emerging as an unparalleled leader in infrastructural uplifts.

Prompt repairs of snow destroyed roads after winter are common place, constant and ongoing re-carpeting of its main and feeder roads continues unabated.

Can’t leave this out… Same day replacement of downed road signs continues to show the speed, efficience and efficacy of service delivery.

It’s little wonder that this beautiful town continues to welcome diverse investors big and small.

True to its moniker, Lakewood prides itself as a richly wooded area, accounting for a fresh environment and cool atmosphere in residential areas as in its parks and leisure points.

Lakewood promises to continue expanding and bursting out into a commercial blitz as other towns far and wide are barely showing any new growth or innovation.

The dream of the “evergreen” emblem of Washington derives a lot of its meaning from the Lakewood scenery. It is the place to be. And that future is now.

Laban Gitau has served as a journalist in Kenya for many years.