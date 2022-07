City of Puyallup announcement.

The Friends will be hosting a book sale, silent auction and quilt raffle on Saturday, August 20 (10 am-4 pm). Shop for books, puzzles, games, videos and more at unbeatable prices. All proceeds are used to fund programs at the Library. Please come our and support our hardworking Friends group and pick up a few bargains! The Puyallup Library is located at 324 S Meridian in Puyallup.