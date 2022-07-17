New trustee, Lisa Boyd, appointed to Pierce College – The Suburban Times

Pierce College announcement.

Lisa Boyd.

As a longtime principal in local schools, Lisa Boyd is proud to join Pierce College’s Board of Trustees during an important time for the college. “Serving on this board charged with selecting a new Chancellor [in January 2023] after years of commendable service from Dr. Johnson is a very important role,” Boyd said. “The opportunity to help keep the vision and mission of Pierce College moving forward with positive momentum is exciting to me.”

Boyd’s Lakewood roots run deep, growing up in a military family as the daughter of Harry and Dr. Claudia Thomas. Boyd’s mother was a staunch supporter of Pierce College and other institutions in the community. “I learned by her example, that it’s only what we do to enhance the lives of others that lives beyond us,” Boyd said. “Mom helped to incorporate Lakewood as a city, sat on the city council for over 20 years and served as the first African American female mayor in the state of Washington. There’s no question that she instilled the passion to serve communities in ways that support positive impact in me and so many others. I look forward to supporting Pierce as a member of the Board of Trustees.”

Boyd has served as chief administrator of four schools over a 21-year period, providing leadership and service through the development of innovative curricula and state-of-the-art programs. She is coming to the end of her career as an educator in the Clover Park School District as she and her husband of 34 years, David Boyd, are both retiring this year. “We’re looking forward to spending more time together hiking, biking, boating, traveling and serving our community in a number of ways,” Boyd added.

“I’m pleased Lisa has joined our Board,” said Chancellor Michele Johnson, Ph.D. “Her strong record of leadership in local school districts and commitment to service in the community make her a wonderful fit to help the college meet our mission to create quality educational opportunities for a diverse community of learners to thrive in an evolving world.”

Lisa and David Boyd reside in Steilacoom, and are the proud parents of three adult children: Angela, Kristopher and Cameron.

Boyd replaces Kristin Ray, who served as member of the Board of Trustees since 2019.