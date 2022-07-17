New Community Garden Taking Shape in Lake City – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Laban Giteau.

Something good is happening at 8803 Veterans Drive, Lakewood. The old and disheveled house is undergoing a timely transformation that coincides with three related developments.

It is being remodeled to be in line with the recently expanded and renovated Lake City Community Church sanctuary along the modernized Veterans Drive. This happens just a year before the LC3 celebrates 100 years of existence in the Lake City neighborhood.

On July 2, a group of church volunteers led by Andy Wesseler embarked on an outer refurbishment of the old cottage, cleaning up and painting the building in preparation for floral mural paintings. Andy was ably assisted by a host of volunteers including Kirk Gang, Matthew Kozma, father and daughter David Arbogast and high-school senior Emy.

It took inside of three hours for this group to metamorphose 8803 from a neighborhood eyesore to an emerging attraction. The pleasant sight brought curious neighbors over to ask in excitement and expectancy who would be moving in.

The church has been using the house as storage for the Bread of Life food bank. But it will now be serving a new ideal of gathering neighbors for community gardening and related activities.

According to Janet Spingath, director of the project, the plot being revamped to become a Community Garden, will serve residents of Lake City. Neighbors can have their own raised garden plots to grow diverse varieties of crops.

LC3 is living up to its true sense of “community” in the Lake City area. This garden innovation is one of several ways the church seeks to make a better neighborhood for all who live near it.

The project will take shape in the next nine months. It is hoped it will be a lovely space to open up community interaction.