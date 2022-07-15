Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.
All our upcoming COVID-19 vaccine events will have doses for kids as young as 6 months old.
Less than 25% of Pierce County residents are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.
If you’re looking to get a dose for your kiddo, a booster for yourself, or both, you can find it at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture. You can also contact your healthcare provider or local pharmacy.
As of July 9, 67.8% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 24.8% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,640,100 doses to Pierce County residents and 620,700 completed their primary series, and 227,000 residents are up to date.
Last week:
- We administered 3,600 doses.
- We administered 850 first doses.
- An average of 520 residents received a dose each day.
Vaccination percentages (up to date) by age group:
- 5-11: 9.2%
- 12-17: 20.8%
- 18-19: 28.4%
- 20-34: 26.3%
- 35-49: 37.0%
- 50-64: 15.6%
- 65-79: 32.2%
- 80 and older: 36.9%
Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, vaccination and other metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
