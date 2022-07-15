 Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

All our upcoming COVID-19 vaccine events will have doses for kids as young as 6 months old.

Less than 25% of Pierce County residents are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.

If you’re looking to get a dose for your kiddo, a booster for yourself, or both, you can find it at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture. You can also contact your healthcare provider or local pharmacy.

As of July 9, 67.8% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 24.8% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,640,100 doses to Pierce County residents and 620,700 completed their primary series, and 227,000 residents are up to date.

Last week:

  • We administered 3,600 doses.
  • We administered 850 first doses.
  • An average of 520 residents received a dose each day.

 Vaccination percentages (up to date) by age group:

  • 5-11: 9.2%
  • 12-17: 20.8%
  • 18-19: 28.4%
  • 20-34: 26.3%
  • 35-49: 37.0%
  • 50-64: 15.6%
  • 65-79: 32.2%
  • 80 and older: 36.9%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on:

