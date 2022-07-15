Pierce College kinesiology alum paves the way to success – The Suburban Times

Pierce College announcement.

Jerad Lewis.

When Jerad Lewis enrolled at Pierce College in 2017, he had been out of school for more than seven years. The transition to college life was not exactly easy, but thanks to solid advising and a great experience in his College Success course, he quickly found his groove and was inspired to continue on to earn his degree.



“My first quarter was tough, but I had Prof. Lisa Murray for College Success, and she invited me to her office hours when she saw I was getting discouraged,” he said. “She talked to me about time management strategies and good sleep practices, and that advice got me through the year.”



A Kinesiology major, Lewis had a wonderful experience in the program with his peers and professors alike. “It was a very welcoming, collaborative and fun environment in the Kinesiology program,” he said. “We all had a way of holding each other accountable, created our own study groups, and a lot of us were able to hang out off campus, too.”



Lewis continued his education and graduated in Spring 2022 from Pacific Lutheran University with his Bachelor of Arts in Kinesiology with a Health and Fitness Promotion concentration, and a minor in Exercise and Sports Psychology.



“There was a learning curve when I transferred to PLU, but Pierce College really set me up for success in the Kinesiology program,” Lewis said.