Passed Out Couple Rams Patrol Car, Then Causes Four Car Collision – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Story.

At 08:03 am, on Tuesday July 12th, dispatch advised deputies of two people passed out in a running vehicle at the Starbucks parking lot at 210 166th St S in Spanaway. Our deputy arrived on scene and saw both people slumped over in the front seats and there was drug paraphernalia next to the female driver. The car was running, the wiper blades were going, and the hazard lights were flashing.

The deputy woke the individuals and asked for their information. Both the driver and passenger were uncooperative. The male in the passenger seat started the car, put it in reverse, and urged the driver to take off. The driver reversed into the deputies’ patrol vehicle and then drove forward over a hedge and the parking lot curb. The suspect went around another patrol car parked in front of them and then south onto Pacific Ave. The initial deputy, the cover deputy and a Cadet were all next to the vehicle when the suspect recklessly drove off.

The deputy was able to drive her car to follow what now was a possible DUI driver who rammed her vehicle. The deputy located the vehicle after it crashed at 180th St E and Pacific Ave S. The male passenger tried to flee on foot and another person helped stop him in a parking lot where he was detained by deputies. The female driver was taken into custody next to the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle were two small dogs. One of the dogs was ejected during the crash and picked up by a witness. The second dog could not be located.

After running the VIN on the suspect vehicle the deputy discovered it did not match the plate and the vehicle was actually stolen from Fredrickson in mid June.

Another driver of a separate vehicle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 24 year old female, was kept at the hospital due to her injures. Two bags of Methamphetamine were found on her at the hospital. When she is ready to be released she will be booked for Assault in the 1st Degree, Felony Hit and Run, Vehicular Assault, DUI, Eluding a Police Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Animal Cruelty in the second degree and several other drug related offenses.

The passenger of the suspect vehicle, a 32 year old male, was cleared from the hospital and booked into the Pierce County Jail for Assault in the 1st Degree, Felony Hit and Run, Vehicular Assault, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.