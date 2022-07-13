Local Shelter Partners with PetSmart Charities for National Adoption Week – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Each year, more than five million pets enter animal shelters in need of loving homes. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is proud to partner with PetSmart Charities® to bring adoptable pets to the Lakewood PetSmart in support of National Adoption Week, taking place July 11 – 17, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

National Adoption Week coincides with kitten season. It’s a time following peak breeding activity for cats, and many shelters are flooded with scores of kittens in need of loving homes. Many shelters invite volunteers to come and bottle-feed kittens to learn about the joys of parenting cats.

During the in-store event, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County invites potential pet parents to meet adoptable pets in their area. Opportunities will be given to spend time with animals in need of loving homes in a spacious area. Staff and volunteers will help potential adopters learn about caring for a pet and the types of tools, products and services they may need.

“We take in more animals than any other shelter in Washington State, which means more animals waiting to be adopted,” said Ashley Taulbee, director of development and marketing at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “We are proud to be partnering with PetSmart to help as many animals as possible find their forever homes.”

To view all available pets for adoption, please visit www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt. Every adoptable pet has had a wellness exam from shelter veterinary staff, been spayed or neutered, received their initial vaccines, and is microchipped with national registration.

“National Adoption Week is an ideal opportunity to give a pet what they need most – people to love,” said Heidi Fulcher, Adoptions Grant Manager at PetSmart Charities. “Over the years, together with local partners such as the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County we’ve matched more than 10 million pets with loving homes. Globally, people say their pets are important family members that enhance their lives, too. That’s a win-win!”

WHEN/WHERE:

Adoptable pets will be available at the following times and PetSmart locations:

July 11 – 17, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lakewood PetSmart

10210 59th Ave SW

Lakewood, WA 98499