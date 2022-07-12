Teddy Bear’s Picnic at Curran Orchard July 17 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

The 7th Annual University Place Teddy Bear’s Picnic will be held at the Curran Orchard on Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 1-4PM.

“For every bear that ever there was, will gather there for certain because, that is the day the teddy bears’ have their picnic.”

Bring your picnic lunch, blanket, and your favorite teddy bear (or other favorite animal) to the orchard. Pay tribute to our military families, listen to music by the Harrison Street Band, watch the teddy bears frolic, and get your face painted.

After your teddy bear visits the teddy bear health and clinics, listens to teddy bear stories and plays teddy bear games, and does yoga, you can join in the Parade of Bears as they romp and play then march their way around and through the orchard.

The July 17th Teddy Bears’ Picnic is a free, fun, family community event in University Place. The event is produced by Dance Theatre Northwest and sponsored by many of our local citizens, businesses and organizations.

This event is rated: Bear-y Fun and approved for all ages.

Curran Apple Orchard Park is located at 3920 Grandview Dr W, University Place, WA 98466.