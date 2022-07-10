The People’s Golf Gathering – The Suburban Times

Pacific Lutheran University announcement.

It’s time to be intentional about solving injustices. Structural inequities, defined as the systemic disadvantages of one social group compared to other groups with whom they coexist, are at the heart of systemic racism. Our problem, we often cannon see the very systems we participate in as having racist roots that we may ourselves manifest unconsciously. We have a solution. Come join us.

The People’s Gold Gathering. The inaugural outing will take place at The Home Course in DuPont on July 29 starting at 8:30 am.

Learn more and register here.