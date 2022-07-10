 The People’s Golf Gathering – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

The People’s Golf Gathering

· Leave a Comment ·

Pacific Lutheran University announcement.

It’s time to be intentional about solving injustices. Structural inequities, defined as the systemic disadvantages of one social group compared to other groups with whom they coexist, are at the heart of systemic racism. Our problem, we often cannon see the very systems we participate in as having racist roots that we may ourselves manifest unconsciously. We have a solution. Come join us.

The People’s Gold Gathering. The inaugural outing will take place at The Home Course in DuPont on July 29 starting at 8:30 am.

Learn more and register here.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.