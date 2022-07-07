Juveniles arrested after crashing stolen car in Parkland – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

This afternoon (July 7), at 1:01 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of 116th St S and C St S in Parkland. On their way to the location, deputies were informed that three juveniles were fleeing on foot from the scene.

When deputies arrived, witnesses told them that one of the juveniles was armed with a pink handgun. Deputies also determined that the car was stolen.

Deputies located the juvenile suspects, two males and one female, nearby and detained them. One of the male suspects suffered a serious injury during the collision and was transported to the hospital for treatment. When deputies searched the female suspect, they located the pink handgun that witnesses had referred to.

The suspects who were not injured will be booked into Remann Hall for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. The female suspect will also be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. Deputies will refer charges to the prosecutor’s office for the suspect in the hospital.

Two occupants from one of the other vehicles, including an 85-year-old male, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.