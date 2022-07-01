South Sound 911 launches online fireworks reporting for fireworks complaints – The Suburban Times

Sound Sound 911 announcement.

Residents in Fife, Orting, Roy, Sumner, Tacoma, and University Place can report the illegal discharge of fireworks online at FireworksReport.com between 6 p.m. Friday, July 1 until 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 5.

July 4 is the single busiest day for South Sound 911 call takers and dispatchers when call volumes are known to more than double. If callers direct complaints to Fireworksreport.com, South Sound 911 call takers are better able to answer emergency calls promptly.

“Emergencies are always our number one priority,” South Sound 911 Executive Director Deborah Grady said. “Providing alternative reporting options offers both a convenience to our community and reduces the impact on our call takers, so they can focus on true emergencies and get people the help they need as fast as possible.”

Filing an online report is simple and requires a valid address where the violation occurred, the complainant’s name, and phone number. If the location of the fireworks complaint is not eligible for an online report, the complainant will be instructed to call the non-emergency line, 253-287-4455 or 800-562-9800.

Information collected via FireworksReport.com or the non-emergency line is made available to law enforcement agencies electronically or over the radio. Law enforcement agencies will determine whether a response is needed or if further investigation is required.

Emergencies requiring 911 are life-threatening or a crime that is in progress. Callers should report emergencies resulting from fireworks, such as fires and injuries, to 911.