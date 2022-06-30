Pierce Transit Fare Policy Change hearing – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit announcement.

A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting on Monday, July 11, 2022. The Board meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually through Zoom.

The purpose of this hearing is to advise the public and receive public comment on a system wide Fare Change to implement as defined by Pierce Transit Code (1.060.10(A)). This Fare Change and associated Equity Analysis pertains to Pierce Transit’s Board’s intent to adopt amendments to the Fare code, establishing a Free Youth Transit Pass for passengers 18 and under on all Pierce Transit modes of transportation effective September 1, 2022. The Board may adopt the proposed fare code changes and authorize adoption of the Free Youth Transit Pass for 18 Years and younger at the July 11, 2022, Board Meeting.

Additional information regarding this proposed fare change can be found on Pierce Transit’s website at www.piercetransit.org/FYTPassPublicHearing/. Details on how to provide comments during the public hearing can be located on the July 11, 2022, meeting agenda by visiting www.piercetransit.org/board-meetings/ after July 6, 2022. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by emailing Djacobson@piercetransit.org, or by submitting written comments no later than July 8, 2022, to Deanne Jacobson, Pierce Transit Clerk of the Board, 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Written comments will be compiled and forwarded to the Pierce Transit Board.