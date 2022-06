Pierce College Foundation announcement.

The annual Pierce College Golf Scramble brings together college and community members for a day of fun and all proceeds raised go towards student scholarships. To date, the event has raised more than $1.3 million for scholarships that provide the resources necessary for students to successfully pursue their educational and career goals.

Thursday, August 18, 2022

11 a.m.

Eagle’s Pride Golf Course

1527 Mounts Rd. SW

DuPont, WA 98327