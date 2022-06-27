UP Veterans Plaza continues one paver at a time – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Howard Lee UP Veterans Plaza.

On Friday, June 24th, the UPVP Secretary and UPVP Project Manager, Kenn Triebelhorn and members of 16th CAB volunteered their time to place sponsor provided engraved pavers at the memorial site in UP’s Cirque Park. The Veterans Plaza is not yet finished, but it is moving toward completion, one paver at a time! It is refreshing to see one generation of Veterans helping celebrate the service of past Veterans, who honorably served our county by serving in the military service.